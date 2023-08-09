Vijay-Samantha's 'Kushi' trailer seems to be same-old interfaith marriage tale



Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 05:01 pm 1 min read

'Kushi' trailer is out

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are truly pan-India stars in their own right. The adept actors' work in recent years has been loved by many and fans are rooting for their upcoming romantic drama Kushi. The makers have finally released the teaser and it revolves around the complexities of an inter-faith marriage. The movie is slated for September 1 release.

Cast and crew of the film

Deverakonda shines in this trailer which starts in picturesque Kashmir. The trailer has been abruptly edited but it promises to be a full-on family entertainer. The movie has been helmed by Shiva Nirvana and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The cast includes Sachin Khedakar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others. This marks the duo's reunion after Mahanati.

