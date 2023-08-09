Kiara Advani to star in Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 04:54 pm 1 min read

Kiara Advani might star in 'Don 3'

Farhan Akhtar unveiled the announcement teaser of Don 3 and introduced Ranveer Singh as the new generation suave Don. For some time now, there have been media speculations that Kiara Advani has been approached to play a meaty role in the upcoming action thriller. Now, reports are rife that Advani has given an initial nod to the much-anticipated project.

Advani has shown interest in the project

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh." Reportedly, Advani will not essay Roma's character previously played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Collaborators to finish projects at hand

Akhtar has planned to introduce new characters in the reboot version of Don. The film is set to go on floors in mid-2024. Akhtar will work on RS Prassanna's Campeones remake, whereas Singh will work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. Advani will work on Ayan Mukerji's War 2. The collaborators will then start working on Don 3.

