Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor (56) dies: Her life, career, journey

Entertainment

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor (56) dies: Her life, career, journey

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 27, 2023 | 09:24 am 2 min read

Sinéad O'Connor's family confirmed her death on Wednesday but the cause for her passing away hasn't been revealed yet

Known for her fierce and expressive music, popular Irish singer and songwriter Sinéad O'Connor left for her heavenly abode, said reports on Thursday. O'Connor was 56 years old at the time of her death; the cause of passing away hasn't been revealed yet. She tasted success at an early age, thanks to her music which made her a superstar in her mid-20s.

O'Connor passed away on Wednesday

The family of the late singer issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming her sudden passing away. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," said the family in their statement, while not revealing the cause of death.

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder

O'Connor was always vocal about her mental health. She had revealed to the world that she was suffering from bipolar disorder. In 2017, O'Connor posted a Facebook video from a New Jersey motel where she was putting up. In the video, she said how she'd been keeping herself alive for others but had it been left to her, she would've been "gone."

Life after she lost her son

Last year, O'Connor suffered a personal tragedy when she lost Shane, her teenage son due to suicide. Taking to Twitter back then she wrote how there was "no point living without him." Soon after her son's untimely death, O'Connor was admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, her final tweet which was put out on July 17, read: "For all mothers of suicided children."

A glance at her musical journey

O'Connor was known for her shaved head. Much before she gained international popularity, she used to sing on the Dublin streets. Her debut album arrived in 1987 titled The Lion and the Cobra, which made her an instant star. By 1990, when Nothing Compares 2 U was released, she became a sensation. Born on December 8, 1966, O'Connor had a difficult childhood.

Share this timeline