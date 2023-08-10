Deepika Padukone to play Ajay Devgn's sister in 'Singham Again'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 01:41 pm 1 min read

'Singham Again' is slated for August 2024 release

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is definitely one of the most entertaining film universes in Bollywood. The director is known for his ability to showcase his protagonists in a mass avatar. His upcoming film Singham Again with Ajay Devgn is in the buzz and ever since Deepika Padukone joined the cast, the anticipation is quite high. Now, we have got exciting updates regarding Padukone's character.

More about Padukone's character arc

Padukone is set to be the first female cop in Shetty's universe. A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn's sister in the film." The source also stated that Padukone will be having an extended cameo appearance in the actioner.

Big plans regarding Shetty's cop universe

Shetty is planning to introduce Tiger Shroff as another cop and the action hero will get a subsequent film later. Singham Again will also mark Shetty's reunion with Devgn. The actioner is set to go on floors in September 2023 and is slated for release in August 2024. The movie will also have cameos of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

