#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' crosses Rs. 500 crore mark globally

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 11:40 am 1 min read

'Jailer' box office collection

Rajinikanth is a force of nature and the megastar's recently released film Jailer is on a money-minting spree. The action thriller has surpassed Rs. 500 crore mark globally and is breaking records left and right. The movie received decent reviews from critics and is being loved by viewers. In India, the film has performed really well and is pitted against Gadar 2.

Aiming for the Rs. 300 crore mark domestically

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 18.7 crore on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 280.85 crore in India. The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran. Recently, the movie broke Pathaan's box office record in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

