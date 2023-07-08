Entertainment

Must-watch titles of South Indian actor Aishwarya Rajesh

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 08, 2023 | 10:39 pm 2 min read

Aishwarya Rajesh was last seen in 'Farhana', co-starring Selvaraghavan and Jithan Ramesh

South Indian actor Aishwarya Rajesh, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, has captivated audiences through her powerful performances over the years. Last seen in the Tamil film Farhana—which theatrically premiered in May and has arrived on SonyLIV now—Rajesh has often chosen to play characters that are content driven. Here are four other projects of the actor on SonyLIV that you shouldn't skip watching.

'Thittam Irandu' (2021)

A crime thriller directed by Vignesh Karthick and starring Rajesh in the lead, Thittam Irandu is about a police officer named Athira who falls in love with a fellow passenger during a bus ride. Soon, her life takes a turn when her childhood best friend, Deepa Surya, goes missing. Athira embarks on a mission to search for her friend while uncovering many other secrets.

'Kanaa' (2018)

One of the most moving performances of Rajesh's career was in the movie Kanaa, meaning "to dream" in English. It is about a daughter's journey who wishes to become a national-level cricketer and represent the country at the women's world cup. The film went on to become a big commercial success upon its release, and Rajesh also won several awards for playing Kousalya.

'Vada Chennai' (2018)

Vada Chennai is an action thriller revolving around the life of a proficient carrom player who enters into the world of crime. The film starred Dhanush in the lead, along with Andrea Jeremiah and Rajesh, among others. It was released in the year 2018 and was directed by Vetrimaaran. The critically acclaimed movie was well-received at the box office and was a commercial success.

'World Famous Lover' (2020)

Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Raashii Khanna, Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite, among others, World Famous Lover is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Kranthi Madhav. It is about four different love stories set over different backgrounds. Released in 2020, the film received negative reviews from both viewers and critics. However, Rajesh's performance was lauded by many.

