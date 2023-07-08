Entertainment

#MetLifeApologizeToTWICE trends on Twitter: What sparked the outrage among fans

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 08, 2023 | 09:51 pm 3 min read

TWICE's fans ONCEs demand apology from MetLife Stadium for disrespecting the K-pop girl group

K-pop phenomenon TWICE took the world by storm with its recent concert at MetLife Stadium, New York, on Thursday. After setting a record for a sold-out concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to headline a sold-out concert at MetLife Stadium. However, amid the celebrations, TWICE's fans ONCEs expressed their discontent with the stadium. Here's why.

Why does this story matter?

TWICE made a stop at MetLife as part of their global outing—5th world tour Ready To Be. The first time TWICE visited New Jersey in 2019 for one of their initial US showcases, the nine-member girl group faced criticism for loose choreography and lack of showmanship. Fast forward four years, four albums, five EPs, and four world tours, TWICE has undergone remarkable growth.

What exactly happened?

It all started when MetLife Stadium liked a tweet from a user, Rico M. The tweet apparently compared TWICE's concert at the stadium to BLACKPINK's consecutive shows at the same venue. It read, "If [BLACKPINK] only have one show...it would've sold out way back even with those prices (sic)." MetLife Stadium liking this tweet sparked fan outrage, leading to fans trending hashtags like #MetLifeApologizeToTWICE.

Take a look at tweet which sparked controversy here

Fans flooded social media; expressed their disappointment

A fan on Twitter targeted MetLife and expressed their disappointment, tweeting, "The disrespect you gave to Twice doesn't make you better...give importance to those who paid you for media play but remember, Twice is the First Girl Group to sell out your stadium (sic)." Another commented, "If you dislike TWICE then don't make it too obvious, You didn't even do anything for them (TWICE)."

Here's how Metlife responded to outrage

In response to the fans' outrage, MetLife Stadium addressed the issue. It stated, "Apologies for inadvertently liking that comment. It wasn't intentional, and we removed the like. We [heart emoji] all our acts & are so proud of TWICE being the first female K-Pop group to headline MetLife Stadium. Last night's show was one for the record books (sic)."

Take a look at MetLife Stadium's post here

A look at TWICE's activities and projects

The K-pop group made a comeback with their 12th mini-album, Ready To Be—released on March 10—featuring the title track, Set Me Free. Interestingly, on March 25, the album achieved the second spot on the coveted Billboard 200 chart in the US. More recently, TWICE teased fans by sharing an image of what looked like an upcoming album with the caption, "You're #KillinMeGood August 2023."

