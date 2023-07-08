Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep files defamation lawsuit against producers; seeks Rs. 10cr

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 08, 2023 | 08:30 pm 3 min read

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep files defamation lawsuit against producers MN Kumar and MN SUresh

After Kannada producers MN Kumar and MN Suresh made a series of allegations against superstar Kichcha Sudeep at a press conference earlier this week, the actor has taken legal action in response. Bangalore Times reported that Sudeep sent a legal notice to both Suresh and Kumar, seeking Rs. 10cr in damages. Meanwhile, the producers have taken this issue to the South Indian Film Chamber.

Why does this story matter?

Producer Kumar and actor Sudeep had shared a successful professional collaboration, having worked together on a total of four films. Kumar served as the producer for Sudeep's films, including Ranga (SSLC) (2004), Kashi From Village (2005), Maanikya (2014), and Mukunda Murari (2016). Given their fruitful history of work, the allegations made by the producer against Sudeep have sent shockwaves throughout the Kannada film industry.

Kumar accused Sudeep of 'evading him after taking remuneration'

On Tuesday, Kumar claimed that Sudeep had allegedly evaded him after receiving remuneration. As per Kumar's claims, he and Sudeep reportedly agreed to collaborate on a film eight years ago, but the actor failed to allocate any dates for it. Kumar further alleged that despite assurances from Sudeep to start working on his film after Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona, he has become unresponsive.

'Prepared to protest if the situation isn't resolved,' stated Kumar

In an interview with Bangalore Times, Kumar said that he had also registered the title Muttatti Satyaraju for the alleged film, and Nanda Kishore was also on board as the director of the project. In a separate interview with OTT Play, the producer stated, " If the issue isn't fixed... I am willing to picket outside his house or at his shooting spot."

Sudeep demanded unconditional apology from producers Kumar, Suresh

If reports have to be believed, Sudeep has demanded Kumar and Suresh issue an unconditional apology within three days, in addition to compensation of Rs. 10 crore. In his legal notice, Sudeep reportedly insisted the producers publish their unconditional apology in both print and visual media platforms. Failure to comply with these demands will result in the actor initiating appropriate criminal and civil proceedings.

Meanwhile, Sudeep to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu: Reports

Amid the ongoing drama, a recent report by India Today has said that Sudeep is all set to collaborate with acclaimed Tamil director Venkat Prabhu for a new film under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. Earlier this year, Prabhu had presented a script to Sudeep, who expressed keen interest in this yet-untitled project but reportedly requested some modifications and revisions to the screenplay.

