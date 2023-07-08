Entertainment

#HP or #GOT? IMDb asks netizens to choose favorite fandom

Written by Isha Sharma July 08, 2023 | 07:10 pm 3 min read

Which fandom do you belong to?

There are many films and shows that come and go, but some special ones carve a place in viewers' hearts and transform their lives forever. Recently, IMDb asked netizens to choose their favorite global fandom. Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones were the main competitors, though Lost, Doctor Who, and Sherlock were also in the running. Let's dig deeper.

This is what the poll looks like currently

IMDb has asked users to vote on both its website and on the Twitter poll. The poll will remain active for four more days. So far, on Twitter, The Lord of the Rings is leading the poll with 39.9%, while Harry Potter is in second place with 28% votes (at the time of publishing). The final count will change when the poll eventually ends.

Are you a Potterhead, too?

The Harry Potter film franchise consists of eight movies (the last part, Deathly Hallows, spawned two movies). It is based on JK Rowling's globally acclaimed namesake novels, with the first novel being Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, and Gary Oldman, among others, starred in the HP movies. Rent them on Amazon Prime Video.

'LOTR' was born out of JRR Tolkien's vivid imagination

The LOTR film franchise is based on JRR Tolkien's classic literary epic of the same name (three volumes and a prequel). The globally hit franchise was directed by Peter Jackson, and the three movies consist of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. Prime Video also made a LOTR series last year.

'GOT': Acclaimed war fantasy medieval period drama

The Game of Thrones series—comprising eight seasons—is based on A Song of Ice and Fire novels penned by George RR Martin. The series originally premiered on HBO and is now available on JioCinema in India. Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sean Bean, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, and Peter Dinklage were some of the most famous names associated with the acclaimed series.

These are some other shows mentioned in competition

Apart from the aforementioned projects, IMDb's website also mentions True Blood (whose fans are called Truebies), Community (whose fans are called Human Beings), The Hunger Games (the fandom goes by Tributes), Hannibal (the fandom is known as Fannibals), The Walking Dead (whose dedicated fans call themselves Walkers), and Once Upon a Time (whose fans are named Oncers). Which fandom are you rooting for?

