Salman Khan to play Army officer in Vishnuvardhan's film: Report

Written by Isha Sharma August 21, 2023 | 11:35 am 2 min read

Reportedly, Vishnuvardhan-KJo-Salman Khan have begun preparing for a film set against the backdrop of Indian Army

On Sunday night, Salman Khan set the speculation mill buzzing with his bald look, and fans were both surprised and excited to see why Khan had opted for this styling. Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Khan is set to play an Army officer in Vishnuvardhan's next directorial, where he'll sport an Army cut. It'll be backed by Karan Johar.

Why does this story matter?

Khan and Johar have only worked once together—in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai—where Khan had an extended special appearance. In the last few months, however, there have been multiple reports about the two teaming up together, with Khan's fans especially urging him to do some "meaningful cinema." Since Vishnuvardhan's Hindi directorial debut, Shershaah was critically acclaimed, there are high expectations attached to this project, too.

Movie will have Indian Army backdrop, no specific subject yet

BH cited a source, "Vishnuvardhan got a lot of love from the audience for Shershaah. Even the families of several army officials as also army officials were impressed with his presentation of the Kargil War. And now, his next is also about the Indian Army and will star superstar Salman Khan as an Army Officer." The project hasn't yet been titled.

Film is eyeing December 2024 window

The aforementioned portal also added that the film is likely to go on floors in November this year and is targeting December 2024 release. "The Indian Army Officers have a certain physique and Salman will be working toward attaining a perfect body type and physique for the film. He will also be sporting an Army Cut, the look he was spotted in recently."

Khan's next release is 'Tiger 3'

Meanwhile, Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films and a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It co-stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ranvir Shorey, and Riddhi Dogra. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo and will reprise his role as Pathaan from the namesake film that was released in January 2023.

