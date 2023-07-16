Marvel Studios announces historic 'Ms. Marvel' premiere on ABC network

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 16, 2023 | 04:44 pm 2 min read

Marvel's ABC premiere of 'Ms. Marvels' marks a milestone for MCU

Ms. Marvel is set to make history as the first Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ series to debut on a cable television network, ABC in this case, said a Disney press release. This move by Marvel Studios and Disney aims to introduce a wider audience to the character of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) ahead of her appearance in The Marvels film, scheduled for release in November.

Why does this story matter?

Over time, Disney has displayed its growing willingness to transcend the boundaries of streaming by broadcasting some of its content on linear TV platforms. This aside, MCU also embraced this approach, featuring some of its prominent characters on cable TV in various capacities. Earlier this year, Simu Liu-led Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made its television debut—airing on ABC, among others.

Entire first season of 'Ms. Marvel' to air on ABC

According to the official press release, the entire first season of Vallani's show will be broadcasted on ABC. It will be divided into two parts over two Saturdays. The first three episodes are scheduled to air on August 5, while the next three will follow on August 12. To note, the show will be part of the long-running program, The Wonderful World of Disney.

Why 'Ms. Marvel' is extending beyond Disney+ to ABC

The decision to air Ms. Marvel is likely driven by two reasons: the upcoming The Marvels release and potential content shortages due to ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes. To elaborate, the ongoing strike heavily impacts the productions, and the streaming-to-cable strategy could serve as a way to fill the empty slots. Notably, this move doesn't indicate the removal of Ms. Marvel from Disney+.

Here's what made 'Ms. Marvel' special

Ms. Marvel was successful in weaving together two important plotlines: establishing the groundwork for The Marvels and depicting the life of Kamala—a Pakistani girl in New Jersey who finds herself stuck with the challenges of being both a teenager and a superhero. With the discovery of her extraordinary powers, Kamala embarks on a journey that takes her across different parts of the world—including Pakistan.

