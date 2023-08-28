#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' is slow yet steady

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has become quite slow at the box office but it has been steady over the weekend. The steady collection is a sign of momentum and the movie is slowly marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark in India. This movie was a much-needed commercial success for Kumar who had a barrage of flops ever since the pandemic.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the social drama earned Rs. 3.71 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 135.08 crore in India. The 'A' rated movie is now pitted against Dream Girl 2. The Amit Rai directorial revolves around sex education in India. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, and Yami Gautam Dhar﻿, among others.

