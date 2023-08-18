#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' is quite steady

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 10:39 am 1 min read

'OMG 2' box office collection

Akshay Kumar has finally got his redemption at the box office with OMG 2. The film has been praised by critics and viewers for addressing an important subject in Indian society. The movie has been inching closer to Rs. 100 crore mark and is pitted against Gadar 2. However, the film being 'A' rated has affected its box office collection.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 5.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 84.72 crore. The story of the film revolves around sex education in India. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Arun Govil, among others. Initially, the film went through some tiff with the Central Board of Film Certification.

