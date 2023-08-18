#BoxOfficeCollection: Ranveer-Alia's 'RRKPK' surpasses Rs. 300 crore mark globally

August 18, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has marked the resurgence of quintessential Bollywood rom-coms. The critically acclaimed film has broken boundaries and is also raking in quite well at the box office. In a recent milestone, the Karan Johar directorial has surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark at the global box office. However, in India, it is facing steep competition from other new releases.

Johar's Dharma Productions took to Twitter and shared a motion graphic announcing the milestone. This movie also marks the director's return after seven long years. The film revolves around the clash of two bonafide cultures—Bangaliana and Punjabiyat. The cast is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The stellar cast also included Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

