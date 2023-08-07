'Jailer' is on a money-minting spree; advance booking is open



Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023



Megastar Rajinikanth is all about charisma and persona. The veteran actor is aging like fine wine and pushing boundaries like no one else. His upcoming film Jailer is in the buzz and as the movie is set for a Thursday release, the advanced ticket sales have started and it is on a houseful spree. It seems like another box office madness is loading!

More about the film

As per media speculations, the action comedy has sold over 2,40,000 tickets as of Monday. The movie is slated for a worldwide release. It is being helmed by Nelson and the cast includes Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. Megastar Mohanlal will be seen in a cameo. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

