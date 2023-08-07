Hollywood's best chick flicks for a perfect girls' night

Hollywood's best chick flicks for a perfect girls' night

Best movies for a girls' night in

Planning a night over with your girl gang? What's better than watching a good movie with a tub of popcorn to go along? and if you don't want to spend most of your time debating over which film to watch, then fret not. From teen comedies to romantic dramas, here is a recommendation of five Hollywood chick flicks to pick from.

'Breakfast At Tiffany's'

If you like Hollywood's classic films then Breakfast At Tiffany's should be on your watchlist. The romantic comedy-drama by Blake Edwards, which was released in 1961, is adapted from Truman Capote's novel by the same name. It starred Audrey Hepburn in the lead and won two out of five nominations at the Academy Awards. It's rated 7.6/10 on IMDb.

'The Devil Wears Prada'

David Frankel's film The Devil Wears Prada, which was released in 2006, is hands down the best choice for what movie you should watch on a girls' night out. Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in the lead, it is set in the fashion world and also has references to well-known designers and establishments from the fashion industry.

'Mean Girls'

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried-led teen drama Mean Girls was released in 2004. It's based on the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes by author Rosalind Wiseman. With time, the film went on to become a cult classic. At the time of its release, the critics lauded the movie for its screenplay and comic scenes, but most for Lohan's performance.

'Pretty Woman'

A film which can never get boring or old, at least for me, is Garry Marshall's Pretty Woman. A personal favorite, it starred Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the lead. After this 1990 movie, Gere and Roberts returned to work again once more in 1999 for Runway Bride. Interestingly, their second collaboration was also directed by Marshall.

'The Proposal'

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds starrer The Proposal is about a Canadian editor-in-chief of a publication who is working in the US. Fearing deportation after her visa renewal is rejected, she hatches a plan and forces her assistant to act like her fiancé. Bullock and Reynolds's chemistry in the 2009 film was loved by the audience and critics alike.

