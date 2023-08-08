Farhan Akhtar shares 'Don 3' motion poster; teases 'new era'

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar shares 'Don 3' motion poster; teases 'new era'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023 | 12:57 pm 1 min read

'Don 3' is finally happening!

The wait is finally over! For more than a decade fans have been waiting for Don 3 and now Farhan Akhtar has finally teased about the same. The director of the cult franchise shared a snippet with the iconic Don score and the motion graphic represented the number three. The director also teased the beginning of a new era!

Ranveer Singh to don the titular character

Don as a franchise has enjoyed a huge fan following. After Shah Rukh Khan opted out of the project, the movie went to Ranveer Singh. The project is touted to be a reboot and will have no connection with Khan's cult character. The movie will be bankrolled by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. An announcement teaser is expected to be unveiled soon.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline