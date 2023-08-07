#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' grows over the weekend

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' grows over the weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 11:17 am 1 min read

'Oppenheimer' box office collection

Oppenheimer has been a raging success and is on a money-minting spree. The film was pitted against Barbie at the worldwide box office and the latter surpassed Oppenheimer gracefully. However, in India the case is different. The Christopher Nolan directorial has breached the Rs. 100 crore mark and is quite stable at the box office. Indeed, desi Nolan fans are happy.

The movie is quite stable

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the biopic earned Rs. 4.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 113.75 crore in India. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and Cillian Murphy has delivered a phenomenal performance. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline