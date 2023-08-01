Hollywood: Evergreen onscreen pairs that live in our hearts

Written by Isha Sharma August 01, 2023

Who is your favorite Hollywood pair?

What is a memorable film without its lead pair? While a movie needs to get several aspects right (music, story, dialogues, etc.), it's the lead pair who are the heart and soul of the project—the reason why people flock to the theaters in the first place. When their pairing clicks, filmmakers re-create charm by casting them in multiple projects. Here are some from Hollywood.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Although Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have starred in only two films together—Titanic and Revolutionary Road—their chemistry is one for the ages. Not only did they portray the iconic Jack and Rose in the former and April and Frank in the latter, but their camaraderie has also come alive numerous times off-screen, especially when they speak about their many years of friendship.

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence

Don't we love to see pretty people cast together? Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence first stole the show in the fan-favorite Silver Linings Playbook (2012), and followed it up with films transcending genres—American Hustle (2013), Serena (2014), and Joy (2015). While SLP was a romantic comedy, American Hustle was a historical-black comedy, Serena was a drama, and Joy a biographical movie.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone should sign another film as soon as possible, considering the magic they have spun together in their three onscreen collaborations so far. They teamed up for the rom-com Crazy Stupid Love (2011), action thriller Gangster Squad (2013), and the Academy Award-winning romantic musical La La Land (2016). Which one is your favorite out of the three?

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore

Both Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have been working in Hollywood for a long time now, so it's unsurprising that they have been paired opposite each other a couple of times. Each time, their pairing has been lauded, irrespective of the film's critical and commercial outcome. We have enjoyed their work together in The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014).

