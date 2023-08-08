Varun Dhawan's #VD18 promo shoot begins soon: Report

Varun Dhawan's #VD18 promo shoot begins soon: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023

#VD18 to go on floors on Wednesday

Varun Dhawan is one of the most commercially viable actors in Bollywood and his upcoming film with Atlee has been in the buzz for quite some time. The movie is tentatively titled #VD18 and it will be helmed by Kalees. As per a new report, the action entertainer will be going to floors on Wednesday in Mumbai and an important sequence will be shot.

Official announcement is underway

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Varun will be shooting for the film's promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well." Reportedly, the makers are planning to officially announce the movie soon and it promises to showcase Dhawan in a never seen before avatar.

Release date and cast of the film

Earlier reports suggested that it will be a remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Theri. Recently, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi have been roped in for the project too. The movie will be co-produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani and is slated to release on May 31, 2024. Recently, the Bawaal actor expressed his excitement regarding the upcoming film.

