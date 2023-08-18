'Wrecking Ball' to 'Flowers': Miley Cyrus's top songs

'Wrecking Ball' to 'Flowers': Miley Cyrus's top songs

The world first saw Miley Cyrus living a dual life as a star and a teenager at 13 years old in Disney's 2006 sitcom Hannah Montana before she became the "Pop Chameleon" she is. From Party in the USA to Flowers, the "Teen Queen" of 2000s pop culture's discography is a mosaic of genres and emotions. You can't miss her all-time top songs.

'Flowers'

As Cyrus's latest song Flowers released in January, it soon turned into an anthem of self-love for all the singles out there, especially during the Valentine's Day season. The lyrics "I can buy myself flowers, I can hold my own hand" make for a perfect tribute to growth and healing. It's apparently a response to a song her ex, Liam Hemsworth dedicated to her.

'Slide Away'

Slide Away released in 2019 as a single soon after her marriage ended. The lyrics delve into the complexities of moving on and explore the aftermath of the end of a relationship. It talks about the wreckage of her failed marriage, looking back at the days spent together at their shared home, and finally letting her past love "go back to the ocean."

'Wrecking Ball'

Despite delivering several great albums with a surprising variety of genres and styles over the years, Wrecking Ball from her 2013 album Bangrez seems to be reigning at the top. Cyrus's first number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100 talks about the agony of a shattered relationship. With an emotional core, the song is bold and harsh in its delivery.

'Party in the USA'

Considered to be Cyrus's signature song, Party in the USA is from her debut extended play (EP) The Time of Our Lives (2009), and her most successful single to date. It is a celebration of American culture and made a comeback to the charts nearly after a decade when a crowd sang it as Joe Biden became the president in 2020.

'The Climb'

The Climb from Cyrus's 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie is a classic power ballad that showcased her evolving maturity as a vocalist. The lyrics described the difficult yet rewarding journey of life. The song was not only an integral part of the film, but it also became the eighth-best-selling digital single of 2009 and hit number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

