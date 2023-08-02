Who's ADOR's Min Hee-jin, set to produce V's solo music

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 02, 2023 | 11:23 am 3 min read

Everything you need to know about ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin

Following the phenomenal success of Jungkook's solo single, Seven, another BTS member, V (Kim Tae-hyung) is poised to captivate the world with his solo music, reportedly. Interestingly, V's solo music venture will be in collaboration with ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin—the mastermind behind the creation of NewJeans. Before we lay our hands on V's music, here's everything you need to know about the producer, Min.

Min will lead the overall production of V's album: Report

As per a SPOTV report, V is currently working on his highly-anticipated first solo album, with producer Min. ADOR's CEO will apparently take the lead in overseeing the album's entire production, including music composition, choreography, design, and promotion. The report suggested that Min initially was hesitant due to her busy schedule but "I was intrigued by V's attitude as well as his voice tone."

Min was associated with SM Entertainment before joining HYBE

Min, the CEO of HYBE's sub-label ADOR is the mastermind behind the creation of the idol group NewJeans. She started her journey with the label in 2019 as its chief brand officer and later was promoted to ADOR's CEO in November 2021. However, before her tenure with HYBE, Min had a long-standing association with BigHit's rival, SM Entertainment, for an impressive 15-year span.

Min's notable achievements during her time with SM Entertainment

Min's career with SM Entertainment began in 2002 when she joined the label as a graphic designer. Throughout her time at SME, she led the visual branding efforts for some of the agency's flagship K-pop groups, including Girls' Generation, Shinee, F(x), EXO, and Red Velvet. Her notable achievements include winning best visual and art director at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2016.

'I felt burned out': Min's reason for leaving SME

Min's illustrious career with SME boasts an impressive array of credits, and she also played a pivotal role in Girls' Generation viral hit Genie (2010), as well as albums like Pink Tape and 4 Walls by F(x). Despite her achievements, she eventually left the company in 2018. In a candid interview in 2021, Min reportedly shared that the "intense workload" left her "burnt out."

Min's contributions to HYBE's success

Min initially joined HYBE as the chief branding officer, entrusted with the task of rebranding BigHit into what we now know as HYBE Corporation. In addition to witnessing success with world-renowned boy band BTS, HYBE, under the watch of Min, strategically acquired small but promising labels, including Pledis Entertainment (SEVENTEEN), Source Music (representing Le Sserafim), and KOZ Entertainment (ZICO and DVWN).

