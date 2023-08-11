Rani Mukerji opens up about her miscarriage during COVID-19 pandemic

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee August 11, 2023 | 11:26 am 2 min read

Rani Mukerji suffered a miscarriage in 2020

Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actors of her generation and she is known for women-led films. Her film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway did decently at the box office but was marred with controversies. In a recent interaction at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM 2023), the actor opened up about suffering a miscarriage just before the movie was offered to her.

Reason why Mukerji did not speak up earlier

Mukerji said, "It was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy." She also stated that all this while she did not open up about this to not make it look like a promotional stunt.

When Nikkhil Advani offered 'MCVN' to Mukerji

Mukerji recalled when Nikkhil Advani offered her the film. She said, "Sometimes there is a film at the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through."

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' in a nutshell

The legal drama revolves around an Indian mother's struggle to fetch her children's custody back from Norwegian authorities. The movie is based on a real-life story, a legal case that shook the entire nation. The Ashima Chibber directorial stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, Barun Chanda, Mithu Chakraborty, and Soumya Mukherjee, among others. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

