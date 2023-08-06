Friendship Day special: Our favorite friends in Bollywood comedy films

Friendship Day special: Our favorite friends in Bollywood comedy films

Written by Isha Sharma August 06, 2023

Who is your favorite friend group in Bollywood?

Friendships are the very foundation of our lives, and it is difficult to think of getting through a day without sharing our joys and sorrows with a friend. Our sunshine on a gloomy day and our ointment on festering wounds, they truly are the family we choose. Over the years, Bollywood has given us several memorable fictional friends. Let's revisit some of them.

Baburao, Raju, Shyam from 'Hera Pheri' series

Any conversation about the Hindi comedy landscape is rather drab without mentioning the Hera Pheri series and the friendship between Baburao (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay Kumar), and Shyam (Suniel Shetty). They might not share the same blood and have no other common denominator except despair, but they stick with each other through thick and thin, with one's problems becoming the entire group's priority.

Uday Shetty, Majnu from 'Welcome'

While watching Welcome, one might mistake Majnu (Anil Kapoor) for Uday Shetty's (Nana Patekar) brother—such is his fierce devotion. He works toward finding a groom for Shetty's sister and is committed to exacting revenge when plans capsize, and it's hard not to mention them in the same breath. And, who can forget Shetty's iconic, "Maar bhi to nahi sakta, pyaar jo karta hoon isse!"

Gopal, Lucky, Madhav, Laxman from 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited'

This film kicked off Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise. While Gopal (Ajay Devgn) is a bully who presides over Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), and Laxman (Sharman Joshi), they stand by each other's side each time the going gets tough—especially in the climax when they rescue the people they have tricked. There are always differences, but their hearts still do beat for each other.

Munna and Circuit from 'Munnabhai' series

"Bhai ne bola karne ka, to matlab karne ka," says Circuit (Warsi) in Munnabhai MBBS, and true to his word, he pounces upon opportunities just to make his best friend Munna (Sanjay Dutt) happy. From holding a doctor hostage to beating up a foreigner because his friend "needed a body to inspect," Circuit never flinches while going the extra mile for his literal partner-in-crime.

Nitin Bankar, Ram Mishra from 'De Dana Dan'

"Main phas gaya hoon mere bhai, mujhe nikaal." Remember who said these lines (now a famous meme fodder) while locked up in a closet in a hotel room? That was Nitin Bankar (Kumar) seeking help from his best friend Ram Mishra (Shetty) in De Dana Dan. These down-on-their-luck men have nothing going well in their lives, but at least they always have each other.

