NASA is growing Ladakh's superfoods in space: Here's why

Mission details

Seeds sent on NASA's Crew-11 mission

The seeds were sent to the ISS on NASA's Crew-11 mission, which docked with the ISS on Saturday. They are part of a payload called "Emerging Space Nation's Space for Agriculture & Agriculture for Space." The seeds will remain in microgravity conditions for a week before being returned later this month. They were sourced by Bengaluru-based space start-up Protoplanet and upon return from space, the seeds will be studied by Indian researchers.