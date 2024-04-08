Next Article

Mariyam Shiuna was suspended in January for her 'anti-India' remarks

Maldivian leader, suspended for 'anti-India' remarks, stokes fresh row; apologizes

Apr 08, 2024

What's the story Mariyam Shiuna, one of three Maldivian ministers suspended earlier this year for social media posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stoked a new controversy. The politician recently shared a post that allegedly disrespected the Tricolor. She has since deleted the post and offered "sincerest apologies," clarifying that she had no intention of disrespecting India or its national flag.

In January, the Maldives government suspended three of its ministers—Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid—after they shared offensive remarks against PM Modi on his Lakshadweep visit on social media. Notably, Shiuna, had called PM Modi a "clown" and "puppet" in now-deleted posts on X after the PM posted pictures of his visit to Lakshadweep and pitched the island as a tourist destination for Indians. The tweets were taken down after backlash on the micro-blogging site.

Controversial post aimed at opposition party

According to reports, the new controversy erupted when Shiuna targeted the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) in a deleted post. The post depicted the MDP's campaign poster with its logo replaced by an image resembling the Ashok Chakra. In the Indian flag, the navy blue-colored Ashok Chakra appears on the middle white band. The post stated, "The MDP is heading towards a big slip. The people of Maldives do not want to fall and slip with them."

Shiuna clarifies intentions, removes controversial post

Following the controversy, Shiuna took down the contentious post and issued a statement. "It was brought to my attention that the image used by me bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. This was entirely unintentional," she said in her post. "Maldives deeply values its relationship, and the mutual respect we share with India," the suspended deputy minister, who belongs to President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PMC), added.

India-Maldives diplomatic row

Recent diplomatic tensions have arisen between India and Maldives, particularly due to President Muizzu's anti-India stance. The Maldivian president had visited China after taking charge of the seat of governance, skipping an India visit. Breaking tradition of his predecessors, Muizzu, known for being pro-China, visit to the country further intensified the fallout from derogatory remarks made by three Maldivian ministers against PM Modi. Notably, the archipelago nation is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on April 21.