Narendra Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh on March 9 and inaugurated several development projects

India rejects China's criticism over PM's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:04 am Mar 12, 202411:04 am

What's the story India on Tuesday rejected China's diplomatic protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week and said objecting to such visits or developmental projects "doesn't stand to reason." "Our stance on the matter is clear...we consider Arunachal Pradesh an integral part of India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Why does this story matter?

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state. Beijing has also named the area as "Zangnan." India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it does not alter the reality.

'Arunachal Pradesh integral part of India'

In his statement, Jaiswal said, "Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other states... Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason." "It will not change the reality that...Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral...inalienable part of India. Chinese side has been made aware of this...on several occasions," he added.

China expresses displeasure over Modi's visit

On Monday, China expressed "strong displeasure" over the visit, stating that it has raised concerns with India regarding the matter. On March 9, PM Modi visited the northeastern state and inaugurated several development projects, including the Sela Tunnel. This tunnel serves as a crucial all-weather strategic link for Tawang and Kameng districts, situated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

What did the Chinese foreign ministry claims

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said, "The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called Arunchal Pradesh locally set up by India, and we firmly oppose this." "India's relevant moves will only complicate the boundary question," he said. "China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposed to the leader's visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary," the ministry's spokesman added.