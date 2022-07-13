World

Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees to Maldives, to resign today

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 13, 2022, 10:21 am 3 min read

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly fled to the Maldives ahead of resignation.

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday reportedly fled to the Maldives on a military jet after facing a massive public revolt for the collapse of the country's economy. He has fled with his wife and two bodyguards. Notably, this comes hours before he is supposed to step down. He was reportedly received by a Maldivian government representative at Male's Velana airport.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka is facing severe shortages of food, fuel, and other essentials, as well as record inflation and crippling power cuts.

It is struggling to service its $51 billion foreign debt due to a lack of foreign exchange with the COVID-19 pandemic jeopardizing its lucrative tourism revenue.

Saturday witnessed a massive anti-government protest even as peaceful demonstrations were going on for several months now.

Former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa has also fled: Reports

The BBC reported that Gotabaya reached the capital of the Maldives, Male, at around 3:00 am (local time). His younger brother and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has also reportedly fled Sri Lanka. However, there isn't any official confirmation yet. To recall, Basil attempted to flee to Dubai in the early hours of Tuesday but was unsuccessful after the airport's immigration officials blocked him.

Resignation As president, Rajapaksa has immunity from arrest

To recall, the president earlier informed through Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that he would resign on Wednesday. As the president, Rajapaksa has immunity from arrest. So, it's believed he wanted to leave the country before resigning. Reportedly, he was also barred from leaving Lanka earlier—like his younger brother—following an embarrassing standoff with airport officials. In Male, he was driven to an undisclosed location.

Protest President criticized for living lavishly amid crisis

Shocking images of protesters exploring the president's official residence have been doing the rounds over the last few days. Reportedly, they also discovered millions in cash and a secret bunker. Many have criticized Gotabaya and his family members—many of whom were part of the government—for living a lavish life while the country's people suffered from the economic crisis caused by their bad policy decisions.

Wickremesinghe Who will become the next President of Sri Lanka?

As per Sri Lanka's Constitution, the incumbent prime minister would automatically become the acting president until Parliament votes to appoint the president's successor. But PM Ranil Wickremesinghe also offered to resign amid violent protests last week. So, if both Gotabaya and Wickremesinghe resign, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena would become the acting President. However, the latest reports suggest Wickremesinghe is eyeing the post of president.