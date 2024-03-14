Next Article

The Comet EV is currently the most affordable model for MG Motor in India

MG Excelor could be the brand's third EV in India

What's the story British marque MG Motor has secured the trademark 'Excelor EV' for its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) in India. The registration document was accessed by Car&Bike, confirming that the moniker has been accepted by authorities. This move comes as part of the carmaker's strategy to accelerate growth in our market following a 35% stake acquisition by Indian conglomerate JSW.

MG Motor's plans with JSW partnership

MG Motor, in collaboration with JSW, is set to reveal its future plans for the Indian market on March 20. The company will also showcase a new electric vehicle during this announcement. However, it has been clarified that the showcased vehicle will not bear the recently trademarked 'Excelor EV' moniker. The registered name is expected to be used for an upcoming e-SUV model.

Carmaker's expansion strategy in India

Under its strategic five-year 'MG 3.0' plan, the automaker aims to expand its Indian portfolio with a focus on green vehicles. The joint venture between SAIC (MG's parent company) and JSW will concentrate on enhancing local sourcing, improving EV charging infrastructure, and expanding production capacity. MG Motor has also revealed plans to set up a second plant in Gujarat to increase total production capacity to 300,000 units annually.

MG's future electric vehicle lineup in India

Under the 'MG 3.0' program, MG Motor plans to launch up to five new models by 2028, with a majority being battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The company estimates that EVs will constitute between 65% to 75% of its total sales in India over the next five years. This ambitious plan aligns with the company's commitment to green mobility and its aim to have an Indian entity as its majority stakeholder.