Gujarat: 10 people die in 24 hours while playing Garba

By Riya Baibhawi 05:05 pm Oct 22, 202305:05 pm

A 17-year-old collapsed while playing Garba on Friday

Ten people, including a thirteen-year-old boy, have died in the past 24 hours in Gujarat. All the deaths are linked to heart attacks while performing Garba during Navratri festivities in Gujarat. Per India Today, 108 emergency ambulance services received 521 calls related to heart issues and an additional 609 calls for shortness of breath during the first six days of Navratri. These calls were recorded around 6:00pm and 2:00am, when Garba is typically observed.

Teenager becomes latest victim in cardiac arrest case

On Friday, 17-year-old Veer Shah was performing Garba in Gujarat's Kapadvanj Kheda district when he suddenly collapsed after complaining of dizziness. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Dr. Aayush Patel, MD Medicine, stated, "We monitored his vitals but found no pulse... He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)... However, he was declared dead at the hospital."

CM issues special order for hospitals

In response to the alarming rise in heart-related issues, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed all government hospitals and community health centers (CHCs) near Garba venues to remain on high alert. Event organizers have been advised to create special corridors for ambulance access in case of emergencies. Additionally, many organizers are employing doctors and ambulances to be on standby at event locations, as well as ensuring an ample supply of water for attendees.

Other casualties and incidents

Shah's passing was just one of several similar incidents that occurred in Gujarat during the Navratri festivities. Other victims include a 13-year-old boy from Dabhoi, Baroda, a 28-year-old Ravi Panchal from Ahmedabad who collapsed while playing Garba and died on Friday night. In Vadodara, a 55-year-old man, Shankar Rana, collapsed during the festivities. Three other people died of heart attacks in Gujarat before the Navratri festivities this year.