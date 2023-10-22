India braces for rare 'twin cyclones,' first since 2018: IMD

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:21 pm Oct 22, 202312:21 pm

Rare twin cyclonic storms expected in Arabian Sea and Bay Of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the country will likely witness rare twin cyclones in the coming days—a phenomenon last witnessed in 2018, India Today reported. While Cyclone Tej is predicted to develop into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the Arabian Sea on Sunday afternoon, Cyclone Hamoon is currently in its early stages in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD also projects that Cyclone Tej will head toward the southern coast of Oman and neighboring Yemen.

Twin cyclones occurring for first time since 2018: Expert

Cyclone Tej to intensify into 'severe cyclonic storm': IMD

The IMD said that Cyclone Tej has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to become a "severe cyclonic storm" by Sunday afternoon, per ANI. The storm over the Arabian Sea is expected to pass between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around the early morning of October 25. The naming of the cyclones adheres to the established formula for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region.

Cyclone Hamoon's development, impact

Meanwhile, IMD's Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh reportedly identified a "low-pressure zone" over the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to strengthen into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday. Per private weather forecasting agency Skymet, Cyclone Hamoon will likely evolve into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday. Both cyclones would have little effect on the weather, except for minor changes in the Chennai and coastal Tamil Nadu regions as they move further away.

Evening thunderstorm rains likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Although cyclones Tej and Hamoon are projected to have a limited impact on weather patterns in India, evening thunderstorm rains are anticipated to continue in Kerala and interior Tamil Nadu, as per Skymet. The concurrent appearance of tropical storms on opposite sides of the Indian coastline is said to be an "uncommon occurrence." If these storms materialize, they will likely be separated by a significant distance of 2,500 km and will follow different trajectories.