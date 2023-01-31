Business

Airtel 5G launched in more cities across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Jan 31, 2023

Airtel has not announced its 5G tariff plans as yet (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in more cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, and Tirupati, Warangal, and Karimnagar. Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network at no additional cost. The company has not announced its 5G data plans as yet.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel intends to cover major urban cities in India by this year and aims to complete the nationwide rollout by March 2024.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has also been steadily expanding its 5G services and intends to cover the entire country by December 2023.

Both telcos commenced the rollout of their 5G services in October 2022.

Check out where 5G services are live in Andhra Pradesh

Airtel 5G Plus is now live in these locations in Andhra Pradesh: MR Palli, LIC office, Srinivasa Puram, KT Road, and Upparapalli in Tirupati. Naz Center, Arandal Peta, Bradi Peta, Lakshmi Puram, Auto Nagar, Collector Office, and Bus stand Road in Guntur. Benz Circle, PVP Mall, Bus Stand, NTR Circle, Power One Mall, and Auto Nagar in Vijayawada.

These locations in Andhra Pradesh also have access to 5G

Airtel's fifth-generation services are also available in these regions across Andhra Pradesh. Here's the list: Railway Station Rd, Tadithota, Morampudi junction, AV Apparao Road, PNT Colony, and Balaji Peta in Rajahmundry. Godarigunta, Pratapnagar, Chaitanya Junior College, Vakalapudi, Bank Colony, and Sarpavaram Junction in Kakinada. Nandiyal Check Post, Flower Bazar, Raj Vihar Circle, Ashok Nagar, and NTR Y Junction in Kurnool.

These regions in Telangana have access to Airtel's 5G network

Talking about Telangana, Airtel 5G Plus is now accessible in several regions. In Warangal, the 5G services are available in Hanumakonda, Akshoka Hotel, Kazipet Railway Station, Reddy Colony, Kasi Bugga, Mayemnagar, Girmanjiper, and Revenue Colony. In Karimnagar, the next-generation network is live in Sirsilla Road, Adarsh Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Saraswathi Nagar, Seetharampur, Saleh Nagar, and Raikurthy.

How to activate Airtel 5G Plus?

You do not have to purchase a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM supports 5G as well. Follow these steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus. First, ensure that your smartphone is running the latest software. Head to Settings on your smartphone, select Mobile Network, and choose Airtel SIM. Now, select the Preferred network type and click on the 5G network option.