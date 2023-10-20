Cyclone Tej: IMD warns of intensifying depression in Arabian Sea

By Riya Baibhawi 08:12 pm Oct 20, 202308:12 pm

IMD said that the depression could intensify into a cyclonic storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Friday, warned of an upcoming cyclone that could hit India. The IMD said that a depression had formed over the Arabian Sea and it could intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday. It is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm before heading toward the south coasts of Oman and neighboring Yemen. However, meteorologists caution that storms can deviate from their projected paths and intensity, as seen with Cyclone Biparjoy in June.

Why does this story matter?

Named "Cyclone Tej," this would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year. Earlier in June, Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat with a wind speed of up to 125kmph, obliterating houses and uprooting trees across the western part of India. Despite timely preparations and evacuations, two shepherds lost their lives, and scores of others were injured. Per Reuters, over 5,100 electricity poles were toppled, leaving nearly a thousand villages in Gujarat without power.

Predictions and possible deviations

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said that most models indicate the storm is moving toward the Yemen-Oman coast. On the other hand, Global Forecast System models suggest a recurvature while positioned over the deep central parts of the Arabian Sea, potentially steering the system toward Pakistan and the Gujarat coast. Cyclone Tej was named using the same formula that is followed to name all cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region.

Previous cyclones in the Arabian Sea

In June, Cyclone Biparjoy formed in the Arabian Sea and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan. The unpredictable nature of cyclones emphasizes the importance of closely monitoring their development and potential impact on coastal areas. As Cyclone Tej continues to evolve, authorities and residents in potentially affected regions must stay alert and prepare for any changes in its path or intensity.

Depression over Arabian Sea

How was this cyclone named?

The names of these storms are selected every few years by a group of 13 member countries. This time, the onus was on India for the nomenclature. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) panel adopted the list of storm names in April 2020. It is pertinent to note that Cyclone Tej will be succeeded by Cyclone Hamoon, which is an upcoming cyclone named by Iran.

IMD issues warning