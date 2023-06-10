India

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, alert issued in several states

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in next 24 hours

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy will likely intensify further by Sunday and move north-northwestwards in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The weather department also issued alerts for Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, warning that the cyclonic storm could cause heavy rainfall and strong winds in the coastal areas of these states, among others.

The IMD earlier predicted on Wednesday that Cyclone Biparjoy, which is now a "very severe" cyclonic storm, may either postpone the monsoon by weakening it or drive moisture away. Interestingly, the North Indian Ocean has formed two cyclonic storms in about a month. Earlier, another cyclonic storm named Cyclone Mocha caused widespread damage after landfall in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Biparjoy hovering near Gujarat's Porbandar

The cyclone is reportedly centered about 640 kilometers south-southwest of Gujarat's coastal Porbandar district and may reach South Gujarat on Sunday. Fishermen have been asked to return from deep sea, and ports were instructed to hoist the Distant Warning signal. "Presently, we are on alert mode, and all officials were advised not to leave the headquarter," Surat Collector BK Vasava told The Indian Express.

The Tithal Beach in Gujarat's Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast has been closed to tourists until June 14 after high waves were observed there. The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea, Tehsildar Valsad TC Patel told ANI. "People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them," he said.

Meanwhile, several districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur, were placed on yellow alert on Friday owing to the possibility of cyclonic storms and monsoon rains, according to the IMD. In the upcoming 48 hours, the monsoon is expected to reach the remaining areas of Kerala, some places of Tamil Nadu, parts of Karnataka, and the northeast.

