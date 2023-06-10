India

Saw Brij Bhushan 'inappropriately touch' women wrestlers: International referee

Jun 10, 2023

The WFI chief is facing sexual harassment allegations by seven women wrestlers

Jagbir Singh, an international wrestling referee, has opened up about Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's "inappropriate behavior" toward women grapplers. In an interview with India Today TV, Jagbir said that he had seen Singh "inappropriately touching" female wrestlers on several occasions in the past. Notably, the WFI chief is facing sexual harassment charges by seven women athletes.

WFI chief inappropriately touched woman wrestler last year: Jagbir

Jagbir said he witnessed Singh allegedly harassing a female wrestler on March 25, 2022, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow at the Asian Championship Wrestling trials. "During the photo session, a female wrestler was standing next to him. However, soon after, the woman expressed discomfort about something, and everyone's attention turned to her. She freed herself, pushed away, mumbled, and moved away," he stated.

Singh improperly behaved with minor wrestlers in 2013: Referee

The referee further claimed that the female wrestler felt discomfort because Singh had placed his hands inappropriately on her. Recalling another such instance, Jagbir said Singh also allegedly inappropriately behaved with underage female wrestlers during Junior Asia Championship in Thailand in 2013. He added that the WFI chief showered the athletes with compliments and said he was there if they needed anything.

Singh's intoxicated friends touched girls inappropriately, claims Jagbir

Jagbir also alleged that he saw Singh's friends at the girls' hotel in Thailand. They were intoxicated and touched the young girls inappropriately, he added. "It felt like a nightmare," the referee told India Today. To note, Jagbir, an international wrestling referee since 2007, has echoed the women wrestlers' accusations against the WFI chief in his testimony to the Delhi Police.

Chargesheet to be filed by June 15: Centre

Top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting for over a month now, demanding Singh's arrest. On Wednesday, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that a chargesheet would be filed against Singh by June 15, and the WFI elections would be held by June 30. Following this offer, wrestlers paused their protest till June 15.

