Probe to complete by June 15: Government assures protesting wrestlers

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 07, 2023, 06:16 pm 1 min read

Top wrestlers, who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said on Wednesday that the Centre assured them of the completion of the police investigation by June 15, reported NDTV. Their statement came after a five-hour meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Notably, Singh has been facing sexual harassment allegations by women wrestlers, including a minor.