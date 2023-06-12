India

Cyclone Biparjoy reclassified into higher category; Gujarat on alert

Cyclone Biparjoy reclassified into higher category; Gujarat on alert

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 12, 2023 | 10:23 am 2 min read

Cyclone Biparjoy further intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, the IMD said

Cyclone Biparjoy further intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency forecasts the cyclone to intensify even further and make landfall in Gujarat, in view of which it has issued an "orange" alert for the Kutch and Saurashtra coasts of the state. Meanwhile, rain and strong winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Why does this story matter?

The cyclone, approaching from the Arabian Sea, was earlier expected to delay monsoon in the subcontinent but not affect the Indian coast. It was predicted to be moving toward Pakistan but has reportedly changed direction and is now headed toward the northern Gujarat coast. Studies showed that cyclonic storms over the Arabian Sea were becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change.

Alert raised from 'yellow' to 'orange'

People from low-lying areas evacuated to safety

The IMD predicted the cyclone to cross between Gujarat's Mandvi and Pakistan's Karachi by Thursday noon. Following the alert, Deendayal Port Authority officials in Kandla and Kutch have started evacuating people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters. Officials said that six ships have departed to move people to safety, and 11 more will leave the port on Monday.

Sindh braces as cyclone expected to disrupt daily life

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority has also put authorities on high alert, forecasting the cyclone to impact the coastal regions in Sindh on Tuesday. The cyclone is predicted to trigger 2-3 m storm surges, destroy thatched houses, pucca houses, roads, and standing crops, while also disrupting railways and electricity lines in Gujarat's northern and western coastal districts, the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) said.

Cyclone Biparjoy reclassified into Category-2

The United Arab Emirates's (UAE) National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that Biparjoy has been reclassified into Category-2 as the wind speed at the center of the cyclone increased to 165-175 kmph. Notably, cyclones are classified into five categories—minimal, moderate, extensive, extreme, and catastrophic, respectively. Cyclones in the Arabian Sea usually don't move toward the Indian coast but in a north-northwestward direction.

Share this timeline