Police ask wrestlers for pics, video to back allegations: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 11, 2023 | 07:38 pm 3 min read

The Delhi Police has reportedly asked the female wrestlers who filed sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to produce videos, pictures, or WhatsApp messages to back their claims. The police have tried to accumulate evidence on their own as well. Seven female wrestlers have leveled sexual harassment charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP.

Why does this story matter?

This comes right after reports claimed that the police took wrestler Sangeeta Phogat to the WFI chief's residence on Friday to recreate the events that led to the sexual harassment. On Wednesday, the agitating wrestlers were assured by Union Sports Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet would be filed against the president of WFI by June 15.

Police sent female wrestlers notices under CrPC Section 91: Sources

Separate notices under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 91 were sent to the women wrestlers on June 5 and were given a day to respond, news outlet The Indian Express quoted a senior police officer as saying. The report further also cited a wrestler, who stated that they had already provided whatever evidence they had against Singh to the Delhi Police.

Police demand every minute detail from complainants

As per reports, the police also asked the complainants to provide specific details such as the time and dates of the alleged incidents, the identities of any possible witnesses and their roommates, and the duration of their visits to the wrestling federation's office. Furthermore, the cops reportedly sought details on the hotel where one of the wrestlers stayed while visiting the WFI office.

Bajrang Punia claims wrestlers don't trust police probe

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, one of the star grapplers demanding the arrest of the WFI chief, told the news outlet NDTV on Saturday that the agitators did not trust the police probe. Punia also revealed that there was an attempt to "shield" Singh, too, and the WFI president being out of jail was hindering the ongoing probe into the matter.

Huge pressure on us to compromise: Sakshee Malikkh

On the other hand, fellow protesting wrestler Sakshee Malikkh has alleged that the "minor" girl, one of the female wrestlers who accused the BJP MP of sexual harassment, changed her previous statement under pressure. "There is huge pressure on us to compromise," said Malikkh. Furthermore, the Olympian also accused Singh of getting his people to call and threaten the complainants.

Know about wrestlers' ongoing protest against WFI chief

In April, wrestlers resumed their protest after three months of inaction and blamed the BJP-led central government for delaying the release of the report of the committee created to investigate the allegations. The agitators also highlighted how the WFI resumed operations in spite of the ongoing investigation. On April 28, the police filed two FIRs against Singh upon being rapped by the Supreme Court.

