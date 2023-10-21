Suspecting affair, man calls long-distance lover from Switzerland, kills her

07:28 pm Oct 21, 2023

The victim had landed in India on October 11

The Delhi Police has apprehended a man named Gurpreet Singh in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Swiss woman. The victim's body was discovered in the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, with her limbs bound by metal chains and her upper body covered in a black plastic bag. Police investigations revealed that Singh was romantically involved with the victim, identified as Nina Berger. He killed her after suspecting her of having an affair with another man.

They were in long-distance relationship

Per NDTV, the pair met in Switzerland and maintained a long-distance relationship. Singh frequented Switzerland to visit her. However, due to his suspicions about her supposed affair, he invited her to India this time. Five days after Berger's arrival in India, Singh took her to a room and tied her limbs under the guise of performing a magic trick before killing her. He initially kept her corpse in a car but later threw it on the road and fled.

Police arrest suspects

Authorities managed to track down the suspect using CCTV footage that captured the body being transported in a car. After identifying the vehicle's owner, they discovered that she had sold the car to Singh two months earlier. Eventually, the accused was located and taken into custody. During their investigation, officials also seized Rs. 2.25 crore from his residence. The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to uncover more information about this tragic event.

Visuals of car used in crime

Similar murder cases witnessed in past months

India has witnessed a rise in similar murder cases in the past few months. In November last year, people across the country were left in shock by the Shraddha Walker murder case. Walker's live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala, murdered her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. Meanwhile, the corpse of a 25-year-old woman was found in the refrigerator of a dhaba in Delhi's Najafgarh locality in February of this year.