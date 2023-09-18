'Delhi Bazaar' online marketplace to be launched soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 18, 2023 | 04:39 pm 2 min read

The government wants to onboard 1 lakh shops in 6 months

The Delhi government will soon launch an online marketplace called "Delhi Bazaar" to bring the city's renowned markets onto a single virtual platform. This first-of-its-kind initiative, announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, aims to promote Delhi's markets globally, allowing people worldwide to explore and purchase products virtually. It will also provide an additional source of income to traders in the national capital.

Delhi Bazaar website to be extensively promoted

Kejriwal believes that the country has the potential to surpass China in many aspects, and this initiative will help traders and entrepreneurs overcome challenges and obstacles to achieving the same. "If we simplify the government system and provide opportunities to our traders and entrepreneurs, we can undoubtedly surpass China," he said. The government plans to promote the Delhi Bazaar web portal extensively to attract a global audience.

Target: Onboarding 1 lakh shops in 6 months

Within six months of its launch, the Delhi government aims to onboard over one lakh stores from Delhi, providing them with a digital storefront that operates 24/7. This will create a unique virtual experience where buyers can explore both famous and neighborhood markets in the city and browse through a wide range of products available. Separately, a "Delhi Shopping Festival," akin to the renowned Dubai Shopping Festival, is also in the works.

