G20 preps: 35 hotels booked, cleanliness drive begins today

India

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 16, 2023 | 02:55 pm 3 min read

Top hotels in Delhi have been booked as the G20 Summit is set to take place on September 9 and 10

As the G20 Summit is set to take place on September 9 and 10 in Delhi, 35 hotels have been booked across the city to host global dignitaries, News18 reported. These include top five-star hotels such as the Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, Maurya Sheraton, Le Meridien, Shangri-La, Imperial, Oberoi, and Leela. The summit will be held at the newly constructed convention complex at Pragati Maidan and will serve as the culmination of G20 processes and meetings conducted throughout the year.

Delhi Police to take care of security

ITC Maurya will reportedly host US President Joe Biden, while China's President Xi Jinping is likely to stay at Taj Palace. The Delhi Police will serve as the first access control squad for VIPs at the hotels, with an officer of the rank equal to deputy commissioner of police monitoring the operations. Business Standard reported that the hotels in the National Capital Region (NCR) have made special hirings and are revamping their menu, decor, and service standards.

MCD identifies 26 prominent roads for cleanliness drive

In addition, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has planned a special cleanliness drive for 26 prominent roads in the city from Wednesday. Nodal officers and their teams will oversee the cleanliness drive along with dust mitigation using Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSM) and multi-purpose vehicles. The MCD aims to develop a G20-themed park in Greater Kailash-2's M Block and place over one lakh flower pots at various locations along with extra dustbins in key areas to control littering.

MEA coordinating with missions for smooth movement of dignitaries

The prominent roads identified for the special drive include Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Suraj Kund Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Road. To ensure a seamless stay and smooth movement for the visiting dignitaries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is coordinating with all the missions. Sources said some missions have permanent security clearance for some prime hotels and they reserved their spots long ago.

Leaders' Declaration to be signed at end of summit

All dignitaries will be accompanied by a large contingent of personnel, including their personal office staff, top foreign officials, ministers, and security teams. At the conclusion of the summit, a G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted, outlining the leaders' commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the ministerial and working group meetings. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expected to be a significant topic of discussion during the event.

