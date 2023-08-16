Nuh violence: Who is Bittu Bajrangi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 16, 2023 | 01:52 pm 3 min read

Bittu Bajrangi linked to Nuh violence arrested from Faridabad

Weeks after tension gripped Haryana following communal clashes during a religious procession in Nuh on July 31, self-proclaimed cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was arrested by the police in Faridabad after a "dramatic chase." The Haryana Police said his arrest came after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him for alleged assault and rioting. They have also charged Bajrangi with the Arms Act.

Know about Nuh violence

Reportedly, six people were killed and over 200 injured in Nuh's communal clashes. The violence was allegedly triggered after a Muslim mob threw stones at a religious procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. Once word of the violence spread, many vehicles and shops in neighboring Gurugram's Sohna were also set ablaze by Bajrang Dal members, reported The Indian Express.

Bajrangi accused of spreading rioting, assault

Bajrangi—who is also a Bajrang Dal member—was arrested in Faridabad near his home on Tuesday. CCTV footage showed policemen armed with sticks and guns catching him after a long chase. He was arrested after an FIR was filed at the Sadar Nuh Police Station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Usha Kundu, who accused him of rioting and assault, among other things.

Charges against Bajrangi

The charges against Bajrangi include assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duties, voluntarily causing injury to deter a public employee from performing their duties, rioting, and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Bajrangi is leader of cow vigilante organization

Also known as Raj Kumar, Bajrangi is a fruit and vegetable trader in Faridabad and operates at Gazipur and Dabua markets. He has been running a cow vigilante organization, the "Gau Raksha Bajrang Force," for the last three years, per reports. He is also one of the close associates of the wanted "cow vigilante," Monu Manesar, who is linked to the Nuh violence.

Known for leading rallies against 'love jihad'

Like Manesar, Bajrangi is known for leading rallies against "love jihad," a phrase used by right-wing organizations to accuse Muslim men of wooing and forcefully converting Hindu women to Islam. He was also accused of inciting people to boycott Muslim shopkeepers. Before his arrest on Tuesday, Bajrangi was named as an accused in at least five cases of hate speech and hurting religious sentiments.

Bajrangi video allegedly provoked people

Furthermore, Bajrangi has been linked to the July 31 Nuh violence. An FIR was also registered against him for posting threatening videos and "creating a religious frenzy." The aforementioned video allegedly shows Bajrangi in saffron attire, with a song with threatening lyrics playing in the background. Since then, the video's soundtrack has gone viral and has been attributed to provoking people.

