Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 16, 2023 | 11:50 am 3 min read

No breakthrough has been achieved at India-China latest military talks

The 19th round of military talks between the senior commanders of India and China to resolve the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh failed to yield any immediate breakthrough, The Times of India reported. However, the two sides announced that the talks were "positive, constructive and in-depth," and they had agreed to resolve the remaining issues along LAC expeditiously.

Why does this story matter?

India and China have been involved in a border conflict since 2020 because of differences over the LAC. A conflict in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020 allegedly resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers—the worst clash in over five decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has, however, frequently denied reports that China occupied Indian land and established military installations along the border.

India, China agreed to 'maintain peace, tranquillity'

A joint statement, simultaneously released in New Delhi and Beijing, said, "In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they (corps commanders) exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner." The two sides also agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, as well as "maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas," per India Today.

Joint statement on India-China talks released after 24 hours

According to The Wire, the latest round of military talks between Indian and Chinese corps commanders was held at the Chushul-Moldo, Ladakh, meeting point on August 13-14. However, it took over 24 hours for the two sides to release a joint press release about the meeting. Notably, no joint statement was issued after the last round of military talks in April.

Strategic areas of Depsang, Demchok stalled talks

So far, both sides have successfully undertaken disengagement at five locations. The negotiations have allegedly stalled due to the strategic areas of Depsang and Demchok. China has urged India to end the deadlock and address the two outstanding issues. India, on the other hand, emphasized that the stalemate cannot end until the armies disengage and the area's usual patrolling points are restored.

Military talks held ahead of Modi- Jinping BRICS meeting

The latest meeting is significant as it takes place less than a month before Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to travel to Delhi for the annual G20 leaders' summit under India's presidency. Ahead of that, PM Modi is also likely to hold bilateral talks with President Jinping at the BRICS summit next week in South Africa.

