Haryana: What led to communal clashes during VHP rally

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 01, 2023 | 10:35 am 3 min read

3 persons were killed and 200 injured in communal clashes after a Muslim mob tried to stop a VHP rally in Haryana's Nuh

Three people, including two home guards, were killed around 200 were injured in communal clashes after a Muslim mob allegedly pelted stones at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal religious procession in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. As the news of the violence spread, several vehicles and shops were torched in adjoining Gurugram's Sohna, allegedly by Bajrang Dal members, The Indian Express reported.

Cow vigilante's video sparked tensions before rally

Communal tensions sparked in the region even before the rally. Reportedly, Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the Bhiwani murder case of two Muslim youths, posted a video on social media announcing that he would join the rally despite threats. However, Manesar later claimed he didn't attend the rally as the VHP was apprehensive that his presence might fan tensions.

Mob stopped procession, pelted stones, torched cars

Reportedly, the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra started from Narhar Temple in Nuh, with around 1,000 police personnel deployed for the procession. The rally's participants left for Ferozepur Jhirka on buses, cars, and bikes at noon. However, a Muslim mob allegedly stopped them around 5km away, participants were pelted with stones, and a couple of cars in the procession were also set ablaze.

DSP shot in head, undergoing treatment

As violence broke out, Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was reportedly shot in the head, and an inspector sustained a bullet injury to his stomach. They both are undergoing treatment, while home guards Neeraj and Gursevak died. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed in Gurugram and Nuh, while mobile internet was suspended in Nuh.

Force deployed in area until August 8

Meanwhile, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij sought additional forces from the Centre, claiming that 3,000-4,000 people, who were part of the procession, were held hostage at Narhar Temple. They were evacuated in the evening. Moreover, 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were deployed in the area until August 8. All educational institutions will remain closed in Gurugram and Palwal on Tuesday.

Opposition blames government for inadequate preventive action

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Abhay Chautala accused Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) government of failing to take preventive action despite reports of law and order disruption, referring to Manesar's video. Videos showed the procession members allegedly carrying firearms and swords and pelting stones in police presence. Participants also stopped an Aaj Tak reporter covering the incident live.

