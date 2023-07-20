Haryana: Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted parole for 7th time

India

Haryana: Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted parole for 7th time

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 20, 2023 | 03:31 pm 1 min read

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was previously granted parole in January for 40 days

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted 30-day parole on Thursday, reported India TV, quoting sources. As per the parole conditions, the murder and rape convict cannot visit his organization's headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana. He was previously granted parole in January for 40 days ahead of the Haryana panchayat polls.

Singh raped his two disciples

Reports said the self-proclaimed godman will be at Barwana ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, like before. Notably, Singh was convicted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in 2017 for raping two disciples. In 2019, he and three others were convicted of the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who published an anonymous letter accusing him of rape.

This is Singh's 7th release since October 2020

Reacting to Singh's release, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "The whole country is already angry over what happened in Manipur. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has again given parole to rapist Ram Rahim." Reportedly, this is Singh's seventh release since he got his first parole in October 2020. He was lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail after his conviction.

Maliwal's Twitter post

Share this timeline