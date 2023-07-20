What key bills are listed for Parliament's monsoon session

India

What key bills are listed for Parliament's monsoon session

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 20, 2023

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to see some high-voltage exchange as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition intensify attacks on each other amid the state assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections approaching. Around 31 bills will be tabled in the monsoon session scheduled from Thursday to August 11. Let's take a look at some crucial bills.

Bill over Delhi services likely to see intense clash

The bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 has turned into an eye of a political storm. The Centre promulgated the ordinance after the Supreme Court gave the Delhi government power over Delhi's services. The Centre seeks to override the Delhi government's control over its bureaucracy by constituting a statutory body for transfers and other matters.

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, one of the most talked-about bills, aims to prevent unchecked processing of personal data affecting the privacy of citizens. The bill proposes an amendment to the Right to Information (RTI) Act to deny any personal information about administrative officials, citing protection of individual privacy. The opposition has termed it an attempt to dilute the RTI Act.

Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill of 2023

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill of 2023, which seeks to replace the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980, has also been mired in controversy. The bill aims to exempt certain categories of land, including those within 100km of India's border, from the purview of the Act. At least six opposition members have filed dissent notes on the bill.

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 seeks to decriminalize minor offenses to "further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business." It aims to amend 183 provisions in 42 laws in sectors including agriculture, environment, media, and publication. It also seeks to convert many fines into penalties and remove imprisonment as a punishment for several offenses.

Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Lastly, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposes to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002—which stems from the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity—to enhance biodiversity conservation. According to the amendment's statement of object and reasons, it aims to "encourage Indian system of medicine" and bring more "foreign investments." Critics say the amendment is aimed at benefiting alternative medicine instead of protecting biodiversity.

