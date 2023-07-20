Maharashtra: 4 dead, several feared trapped after landslide in Raigad

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 20, 2023 | 11:53 am 3 min read

At least five people have died so far, while several others remain trapped after a landslide hit the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday. Since the tragedy, a massive multi-agency search and rescue operation has been launched, and close to two dozen persons have been rescued so far. However, the exact number of people trapped remains unknown.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) revealed that the landslide occurred in Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, affecting at least 48 families in the tribal village. According to the Deccan Herald, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF are working together at the landslide site. Notably, over the last 36 hours, the Khalapur area received more than 150-200mm of rainfall.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, the Raigad Police revealed that 22 people had been successfully rescued. "So far, we have rescued 22 people. Several people are still feared trapped. Presently, over 100 officials of Police and District administration are involved in rescue operations," said the local police. "We are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs," the police added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached the incident site to review the rescue operation. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also arrived at the emergency control room to assess the rescue operation going on in Raigad. It is also learned that senior officials of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are on their way to the site to review the situation.

Furthermore, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his thoughts on the development in Raigad and said, "I spoke to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji regarding the landslide caused by heavy rains in Raigad, Maharashtra." "Our priority is to evacuate people from there and give immediate treatment to the injured," he tweeted in Hindi.

Maharashtra's Konkan region facing wrath of monsoon: Know more

It is worth noting that waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall in the Konkan region has slowed down rescue operations. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rains until Friday. Schools in coastal Konkan districts, including Raigad, have declared a holiday due to heavy rainfall.

