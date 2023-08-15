Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi makes big promises

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 15, 2023 | 05:03 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi made big promises on I-Day ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several promises to the people of the country on the 77th Independence Day. The promises include affordable housing and medicines for people, as well as a cash assistance scheme for skilled workers. He made prominent mention of these initiatives as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

'Vishwakarma Scheme' for traditional, skilled workers

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort, PM Modi said his government will launch the "Vishwakarma Scheme" next month for those with traditional skills. He said the BJP-led central government would allocate Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 15,000 crore for the implementation of the scheme. The scheme will be especially for skilled workers like dhobis, goldsmiths, barbers, etc., PM Modi said.

15,000 more drug stores under PMBJP scheme

PM Modi also said that his government is planning to increase the number of affordable drug stores or Jan Aushadhi Kendras under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) from 10,000 to 25,000. "Someone with diabetes needs to spend Rs. 3,000 per month, but through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, medicines worth Rs. 100 are given at Rs. 10-15," he said in his Independence Day address.

Affordable loans for middle-class families in cities

In addition, the prime minister announced that his administration would start a scheme to assist families who want to acquire homes in cities. The plan, according to him, will help middle-class families that reside in cities by granting them easy bank loans. He also claimed that his government improved the country's economy and elevated India to fifth place from tenth place in nine years.

Promises to tackle inflation, boost India's economy

On combating inflation, PM Modi stated that his administration will take more initiatives to reduce the burden of price increases on the population. He stated that the BJP-led Centre has made some progress in controlling inflation and that efforts will continue. Additionally, he guaranteed that during the next five years, India's economy would rank among the top three in the world.

