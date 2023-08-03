Haryana violence: CM seeks more central forces; internet ban extended

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 03, 2023 | 10:27 am 3 min read

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has sought more central forces and extended mobile internet ban

Amid the tense situation in Haryana following communal violence in Nuh, authorities have extended the ban on mobile internet and SMS services in parts of the state until Saturday. Besides Nuh, the services will remain shut in Faridabad, Palwal, and the Gurugram district's sub-divisions, Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has sought four more companies of central forces to maintain peace.

Why does this story matter?

This comes as the law and order situation in Haryana remains tense following communal riots after a religious procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal was allegedly attacked by a mob in Nuh. Following the incident, restrictions have been enforced in several areas of the state. Security has also been beefed up in Delhi, Noida, and Uttar Pradesh.

Ban order issued to 'prevent disturbance of peace, public order'

The Haryana government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in some districts till Saturday 11:59pm, per the official order. It has been issued to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and the sub-division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of Gurugram, per ANI. Earlier, the ban was imposed till Wednesday owing to the "intense communal tension."

Full official order by Haryana Government

CM seeks additional companies of central forces

On Wednesday, CM Khattar sought four more companies of central forces following unabated arson and vandalism in Gurugram, India Today reported. The death toll in the communal violence that began in the adjoining Nuh on Monday reached six after a Bajrang Dal activist reportedly died in a hospital. Notably, 20 companies of the central forces are already deployed in Haryana.

Congress's Bhupinder Hooda blames state government for deteriorating situation

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda blamed the "failure" of the state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the deteriorating situation in Haryana. He appealed to people to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumors. Amid the continuous communal tension, some Muslim and Hindu migrants are reportedly considering leaving Gurugram and Nuh, respectively.

4 districts of Uttar Pradesh also on high alert

Separately, an alert was issued in three districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana: Saharanpur, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar, in response to communal unrest in the neighboring state. Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni, told PTI that random checks and patrolling were also carried out in regions along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep a watch out for "archaic elements."

Know about Nuh violence

Since the violence erupted in Nuh on Monday, six people have been killed, including two home guards and a 30-year-old cleric, when a mob tried to block a VHP rally by throwing stones and setting cars on fire. After the Nuh violence, tensions spread to adjoining districts and the National Capital Region (NCR), following which many instances of arson and vandalism were reported.

