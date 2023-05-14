India

Gurugram: Woman accuses house-help of recording her using spy camera

May 14, 2023

A woman in Haryana's Gurugram has accused her domestic help of recording her using spy cameras and then blackmailing her for Rs. 2 lakh with objectionable videos of her, the police revealed on Saturday. As per the woman's police complainant, she had hired a house help named Shubham Kumar a few days back through a placement agency.

Kumar, who used to stay in the woman's house, allegedly installed a spy camera in her bedroom and filmed objectionable videos of her. As per the news agency PTI, the woman informed the cops about the matter after receiving threats from Kumar that he would upload her videos on social media platforms if she didn't give him the money he demanded.

According to the police, the woman uncovered the spy camera last week while she was cleaning her bedroom. She had fired the servant from work with immediate effect but did not inform the police, fearing defamation. Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday under relevant Information Technology (IT) Act sections at Gurugram's East Police Station, reported PTI.

While providing an update on the incident, East Police Station's Station House Officer (SHO) of Cybercrime, Inspector Jasveer, stated that an investigation was underway in the matter and assured that the accused would be apprehended soon. "As per the complaint, an FIR was registered, and the probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," Jasveer said.

The IT Act provides a legal framework for electronic governance by giving recognition of digital signatures and electronic records. It also defines cybercrimes and specifies penalties for the same. Among the offenses specified under this act include publishing private images of persons, images about sexual acts, or obscene information in electronic form, among others.